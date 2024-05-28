LSU DC Blake Baker listed among coordinators who could be head coaches

The ink is barely dry on Blake Baker’s contract as LSU’s defensive coordinator, but he could quickly find himself in the mix for head coaching gigs after the 2024 season.

Baker’s reputation precedes him after turning Missouri’s defense into one of the best in the country over the last two seasons, and the former LSU linebackers coach returns to Baton Rouge hoping to do the same for a unit that was one of the worst in the SEC last year under former DC Matt House.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb recently broke down the list of top head coaching candidates from the coordinator ranks, and Baker was one of the up-and-coming coaches who got the nod.

Baker worked wonders with Missouri’s defense over the past two seasons, turning a unit that ranked 105th nationally before he arrived into one that ranked 33rd last season as the Tigers finished 11-2 with a Cotton Bowl victory. If he can do the same at LSU in 2024, look for the 41-year old former Tulane linebacker to get some head coaching looks. He worked as a graduate assistant under Mack Brown at Texas from 2010-12 and has coordinator experience at Miami and now with two SEC programs.

While LSU would be glad to see its defense have a good enough year for Baker to get head coaching rub, the Tigers would also like to see some continuity there beyond this season after changing coordinators on both sides of the ball heading into 2024.

