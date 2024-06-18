LSU’s DaShawn Womack listed as a potential 2nd-year star

LSU saw a lot of losses on defense from a unit that already struggled in 2023, and if it’s going to take a leap this fall under first-year coordinator Blake Baker, it’s going to require some development from the young players currently on the roster.

One player who could take a big leap this year along the defensive line is Da'Shawn Womack, a sophomore EDGE from Baltimore. A five-star prospect coming out of high school, Womack appeared in 13 games mostly as a third-down situational player.

He finished the year with 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery, but he could be poised to do a lot more in 2024. CBS Sports’ Will Backus listed Womack as a potential second-year star in college football this season.

LSU’s defensive issues are well-publicized at this point. The Tigers struggled in big games and weren’t great at getting after the passer outside of Harold Perkins Jr., who profiles more as a box linebacker with elite pass-rushing tendencies. A big leap from Wommack, who had 1.5 sacks in 12 games a freshman, would be a much-needed salve. Wommack, who boasts an explosive first step, has all the tools to be a consistent terror off the edge.

LSU certainly faces some questions along the defensive line particularly, but if a player like Womack can step up, it would certainly ease those concerns.

