LSU cracks the top 5 for 2025 safety

One of the top safeties in the 2025 recruiting class recently released his top five list of schools after his junior year ended.

Faheem Delane is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound, four-star safety from Olney, Maryland, who plays high school football for Our Lady of Good Counsel. The Falcons won the 2023 Capital championship with a 7-0 win over DeMatha in the finals. Since then, Delane has narrowed down his list of finalists for his recruitment and the LSU Tigers have made the cut.

LSU joins Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech as the final five schools in the running for the talented defensive back. Brian Kelly could use all the help he can get in the secondary as the Tigers are losing players left and right. Sage Ryan just entered his name into the transfer portal. It looks as if LSU will have to go back into the transfer portal for an all-new secondary once again.

Elite 2025 safety Faheem Delane is down to Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, he tells @ChadSimmons_ Read: https://t.co/iXB3WuGmWu pic.twitter.com/O1XvLFeBB8 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 15, 2023

