LSU cracks the top 25 in this week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The LSU Tigers men’s basketball program has gotten off to a hot start to the 2021-22 season. They are 8-0 after knocking off Ohio 66-51 last time out at the PMAC. They will head onto the road on Saturday when they travel to face off with Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 and 0-1 in ACC play.

This week in the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll the Tigers were finally able to crack the top 25. Will Wade has his team humming along after going 18-9 a season ago. The team averages 79.5 points per game while giving up 53.8 points per game. They have the No. 2 scoring defense in the NCAA.

Darius Days is leading the team with 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Tari Eason is proving to be a really solid No. 2 scorer for Wade with 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 8-0 797 +1 2 Baylor 8-0 751 +2 3 Duke 7-1 703 -2 4 UCLA 8-1 648 +1 5 Gonzaga 7-2 636 -2 6 Villanova 6-2 588 – 7 Kansas 6-1 582 – 8 Arizona 7-0 545 +3 9 Alabama 7-1 500 +7 10 Arkansas 8-0 498 -1 11 Texas 6-1 492 -3 12 Kentucky 6-1 486 -2 13 Houston 7-1 352 +1 14 Tennessee 6-1 328 +1 15 USC 8-0 315 +3 16 Florida 6-1 261 -4 17 Wisconsin 7-1 248 +4 18 UConn 8-1 245 -1 19 Iowa State 8-0 234 +4 20 Michigan State 7-2 204 +2 21 Auburn 7-1 199 -1 22 Ohio State 6-2 158 +8 23 BYU 7-1 121 -10 24 LSU 8-0 94 +4 25 Seton Hall 7-1 84 +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Memphis; No. 24 Michigan; No. 25 St. Bonaventure

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 79; Illinois 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1

