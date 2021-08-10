LSU cracks the top 15 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
In this article:
With fall camps underway across the nation and the college football season less than a month away it is time to look at the first preseason poll. The first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday morning. The LSU Tigers were able to crack the top 15.

Last season the Tigers were ranked No. 5 overall in the initial poll before dropping completely out of the rankings by Oct. 11 after losses to Mississippi State and Missouri to start the season. A new season means new expectations for the Tigers.

Ed Orgeron replaced his top coordinators for the upcoming season with Jake Peetz commanding the offense and Daronte Jones will run the defense. Max Johnson is ready to build on his freshman campaign where he went 2-0 as a starter with victories over Florida and Ole Miss. Derek Stingley Jr is poised for a bounceback season on the defensive side of the ball.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Florida Gators join LSU in the top 15.

A look at the full coaches poll ahead of the season.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Points

1

Alabama

1621

2

Clemson

1508

3

Oklahoma

1481

4

Ohio State

1435

5

Georgia

1386

6

Texas A&M

1286

7

Notre Dame

1139

8

Iowa State

1131

9

North Carolina

999

10

Cincinnati

979

11

Florida

870

12

Oregon

842

13

Louisiana State

664

14

Southern California

655

15

Wisconsin

654

16

Miami (Fl)

575

17

Indiana

573

18

Iowa

554

19

Texas

427

20

Penn State

422

21

Washington

404

22

Oklahoma State

216

23

UL Lafayette

153

24

Coastal Carolina

150

25

Mississippi

149

Others receiving votes:

Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

