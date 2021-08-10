LSU cracks the top 15 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

With fall camps underway across the nation and the college football season less than a month away it is time to look at the first preseason poll. The first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday morning. The LSU Tigers were able to crack the top 15.

Last season the Tigers were ranked No. 5 overall in the initial poll before dropping completely out of the rankings by Oct. 11 after losses to Mississippi State and Missouri to start the season. A new season means new expectations for the Tigers.

Related

LSU Tigers among rebound team candidates in 2021 SEC player of the year and all-conference team from CFN The pass rush and coverage units need to step up in 2021 Would the LSU Tigers have benefitted from the quarterback competition?

Ed Orgeron replaced his top coordinators for the upcoming season with Jake Peetz commanding the offense and Daronte Jones will run the defense. Max Johnson is ready to build on his freshman campaign where he went 2-0 as a starter with victories over Florida and Ole Miss. Derek Stingley Jr is poised for a bounceback season on the defensive side of the ball.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Florida Gators join LSU in the top 15.

A look at the full coaches poll ahead of the season.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Points 1 Alabama 1621 2 Clemson 1508 3 Oklahoma 1481 4 Ohio State 1435 5 Georgia 1386 6 Texas A&M 1286 7 Notre Dame 1139 8 Iowa State 1131 9 North Carolina 999 10 Cincinnati 979 11 Florida 870 12 Oregon 842 13 Louisiana State 664 14 Southern California 655 15 Wisconsin 654 16 Miami (Fl) 575 17 Indiana 573 18 Iowa 554 19 Texas 427 20 Penn State 422 21 Washington 404 22 Oklahoma State 216 23 UL Lafayette 153 24 Coastal Carolina 150 25 Mississippi 149

Others receiving votes:

Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.