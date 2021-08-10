LSU cracks the top 15 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
With fall camps underway across the nation and the college football season less than a month away it is time to look at the first preseason poll. The first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday morning. The LSU Tigers were able to crack the top 15.
Last season the Tigers were ranked No. 5 overall in the initial poll before dropping completely out of the rankings by Oct. 11 after losses to Mississippi State and Missouri to start the season. A new season means new expectations for the Tigers.
Ed Orgeron replaced his top coordinators for the upcoming season with Jake Peetz commanding the offense and Daronte Jones will run the defense. Max Johnson is ready to build on his freshman campaign where he went 2-0 as a starter with victories over Florida and Ole Miss. Derek Stingley Jr is poised for a bounceback season on the defensive side of the ball.
The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Florida Gators join LSU in the top 15.
A look at the full coaches poll ahead of the season.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama
1621
2
Clemson
1508
3
Oklahoma
1481
4
Ohio State
1435
5
Georgia
1386
6
Texas A&M
1286
7
Notre Dame
1139
8
Iowa State
1131
9
North Carolina
999
10
Cincinnati
979
11
Florida
870
12
Oregon
842
13
Louisiana State
664
14
Southern California
655
15
Wisconsin
654
16
Miami (Fl)
575
17
Indiana
573
18
Iowa
554
19
Texas
427
20
Penn State
422
21
Washington
404
22
Oklahoma State
216
23
UL Lafayette
153
24
Coastal Carolina
150
25
Mississippi
149
Others receiving votes:
Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
