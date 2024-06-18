LSU cracks the top 10 in PFF’s preseason power rankings

LSU is a tough team to evaluate heading into 2024.

It lost significant pieces on both sides of the ball, but it also still returns quite a bit of talent. The defense was the limiting factor in 2023, and the Tigers are hoping a new coordinator in Blake Baker will fix those woes.

Most preseason rankings have the Tigers in or near the top 15, but in Pro Football Focus’ preseason power rankings, things are even more optimistic. LSU ranks No. 10 according to PFF with 8.2 projected wins given the 21st-hardest schedule.

PFF gives LSU an 8.11% chance to win the SEC and a 2.67% chance to win the national championship.

With the expanded playoffs, eight or more wins given the tough post-expansion SEC schedule could be good enough to crack the inaugural 12-team field. Only time will tell if the team can make the first CFP field under coach Brian Kelly, but it has that kind of potential.

