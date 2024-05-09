LSU cracks the top 10 in CBS Sports’ post-spring college football rankings

Spring practice is in the books, and the second transfer portal window is starting to wind down.

Rosters are getting closer to being finalized, and we have a much clearer picture of how teams are going to look when the season begins in August. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd updated his top 25 rankings at the conclusion of spring ball.

There weren’t many changes when it came to LSU. Dodd ranked the Tigers No. 10 entering spring practice, and they remain a top-10 team in his updated rankings.

That’s a bit higher than most other rankings are on LSU entering Brian Kelly’s third season. Here’s what Dodd said about the team.

What to do for an encore after losing a Heisman winner (Jayden Daniels) and two first-round receivers (Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas)? Reload. Baker is expected to improve a leaky defense. Garrett Nussmeier is no Daniels, but he is capable with loads of potential.

The Tigers have a lot to replace on offense, certainly, but they’ll hope the addition of new defensive coordinator Blake Bakerhelps fix a unit that was one of the worst in the nation last season and proved to be a limiting factor.

