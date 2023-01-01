LSU cracks the top 10 for California receiver prospect

Ryan Pellum is a 2024, 5-foot-11, 170-pound, four-star wide receiver from Long Beach, California, where he plays for Millikan High School.

Pellum recently released his top ten heading into 2023. The LSU Tigers made the cut along with Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Penn State. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Pellum on 247Sports, but Oregon is a 20% favorite to land the talented receiver on On3.

LSU currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the class of 2024 with eight commitments, including one wide receiver in Joseph Stone from Langston Hughes (Ga.).

Brian Kelly has done an incredible job recruiting on the Bayou as he has landed back-to-back top-ten recruiting classes. The 2024 class is well on its way to going down as another top-ten class and possibly even better than that.

Pellum will be a name to keep an eye on moving forward to see if Kelly can pull Pellum out of California.

Excited to announce my top 10 schools I’ll be focusing on! @MillikanHSFB @RomeoPellum pic.twitter.com/jBSF3UQeDu — Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) December 31, 2022

