LSU cracks the final 4 for top 8 2023 safety
LSU coach Brian Kelly could be poised to come away with one of the top players in the state of Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Guyer (Denton, Texas) safety Ryan Yaites released his top four, and the Tigers are among those on that list. They’re joined by Texas Tech, Michigan State and California.
Yaites, a four-star recruit and the No. 133 player (No. 8 safety) in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite, was offered by LSU under the previous staff back on May 11 of last year. He camped with the program the following June, but he hasn’t been back on campus since.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pound defensive back has been a target for a number of top schools, but he also picked up some late interest. The Golden Bears, for example, only offered him on Jan. 27.
The biggest challenger for the Tigers could prove to be the in-state Red Raiders, who have a head coach in Joey McGuire that is well connected in the Texas high school scene, especially in the Dallas area.
Here are the updated rankings and information for Yates.
Ryan Yaites’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
245
40
23
Rivals
4
73
11
11
ESPN
4
135
27
16
On3
4
179
30
15
247 Composite
4
133
25
8
Vitals
Hometown
Denton, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-1
Weight
175
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on May 11, 2021
Attended Tiger camp on Jun. 17, 2021
Revealed top eight on Jan. 1, 2022
Revealed top four on Feb. 20, 2022
Top Schools
LSU
Michigan State
Texas Tech
California
Final 4 ❤️
Edit by: @editsbycal pic.twitter.com/s4t1C2FVdR
— Ryan Yaites (@ryan_yaites) February 21, 2022