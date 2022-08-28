LSU could be an option for this 2025 four-star legacy offensive lineman

The Tigers are one of several SEC (or soon-to-be SEC) teams in the mix for one of the top underclassmen prospects from the state of Louisiana. But beyond the benefits of in-state recruiting, they have a leg up as 2025 New Orleans interior lineman Brett Bordelon is an LSU legacy.

Bordelon took trips this summer to visit the Tigers in addition to Texas, Alabama and Georgia, per On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

His father, Ben, was a standout offensive lineman in Baton Rouge in the 1990s, and his brother, Bo, was a three-star signee in the 2023 class. Brett is entering his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School where he is teammates with No. 1 2023 prospect Arch Manning, and he has the potential to be an elite prospect.

Bordelon’s signing day is a long way off, and most recruiting sites haven’t released rankings for the 2025 class. On3, however, lists him as a four-star recruit. For what it’s worth, the Tigers, who offered him back in December after his freshman season, currently hold a 99.9% prediction for Bordelon’s services per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

LSU would seem like a logical choice, but Spiegelman reports that the younger Bordelon is expected “explore his options a bit more” than his brother — who pledged to the Tigers 12 days after receiving an offer last January. Still, Spiegelman likes LSU’s chances.

A lot could change between now and Bordelon’s graduation in 2025, but coach Brian Kelly seems to be in a good position to land a player who could see his stock rise quite a bit over the next couple of years.

