LSU could land 5-star recruit from Oklahoma

LSU has been hosting a number of official visits in June, and one of the most recent visits includes a five-star recruit who was heavily projected to land in Oklahoma.

Omari Abor is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 6 player in the state of Texas. He’s also rated as the No. 23 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound lineman from Duncanville, TX says his visit at LSU “went very well”. He and his family commented on the hospitality they were shown in Baton Rouge, and everyone in the family seemed to really enjoy their time there.

“They are Southern kind of people, the hospitality is really good,” noted Abor’s mother in a 247Sports article. “You can tell they did their research and they do stuff to make it fun.”

Abor also appreciated the authenticity he was given while on campus.

“The coaches they were being real with me,” Abor told 247Sports. “It wasn’t oh you’ll play right away, they kept it real.”

His father appreciated Coach Orgeron’s defensive mindset, and the family believes the Abor would fit very well within the Tigers’ program.

“We like it,” said Abor’s father. “The SEC, the defensive, Coach Orgeron, Coach O he’s a defensive kind of guy. It was a nice trip to Baton Rouge.”

Other schools Abor visited include Oklahoma and Ohio State.

There is still quite a lot of time left in the recruiting process, but Coach Orgeron and the entire LSU program seemed to make a great first impression, and it appears there’s a much better chance LSU could be the new home for Abor.

