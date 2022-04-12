What LSU could be getting from Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks

Few programs have hit the transfer portal as hard as LSU this cycle, and the Tigers might not be done.

Former Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks has been given a couple of crystal balls to LSU as Brian Kelly looks to continue to build out the secondary.

Few position groups were hit as hard as the defensive backs in the last few months. Eli Ricks transferred to Alabama and Dwight McGlothern to Arkansas, while Derek Stingley Jr. and Cordale Flott declared for the NFL draft.

That left LSU with barely any experience at cornerback. Early in the cycle, it added Greg Brooks, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, and Mekhi Garner, three guys that are expected to come in and compete right away, with Brooks especially impressing in the spring.

Banks was a four-star and top-300 recruit, and he spent four years at Ohio State, where he saw significant playing time the last three seasons.

His play was up and down, with Banks earning some poor grades from PFF over the last two years. However, in 2019, only two corners who played at least 150 snaps graded out higher than Banks.

Even though LSU has already added a good amount, it still needs some guys that can play on the outside. Brooks will be a contributor, but he’s a slot guy who can drop down into the box and be a free-range safety. Bernard-Converse and Garner can play on the outside, but LSU needs some depth there and Banks can provide that.

Though, it’s not just depth. Banks would likely have the opportunity to start. Garner, a Louisiana transfer, has yet to prove himself at the SEC level. So like Banks, Tiger fans don’t know exactly what they will get from him.

Ohio State is one of the top programs in the country. The Buckeyes are loaded with talent year in and year out. Seeing the field in Columbus is an accomplishment, and Banks saw it a lot over the last few years. He might not be a star, but he could be a good piece for LSU and Kelly to have around.

