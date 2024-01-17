LSU’s Cortez Hankton listed as potential candidate for South Alabama job

Nick Saban’s retirement has caused a ripple effect across the sport with the coaching carousel getting moving again.

One of those shifts came at South Alabama with Jaguars’ head coach Kane Wommack taking the defensive coordinator job at Alabama.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, LSU receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton could be in the mix just as he was the last time this job came open.

Hankton joined LSU in 2022 after winning a national title at UGA. He’s continued to impress in Baton Rouge, developing Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. into potential first-round picks and serving as co-offensive coordinator in LSU’s bowl win against Wisconsin.

LSU’s yet to announce its next move at OC, but it’s assumed Hankton is in contention for the permanent job.

Hankton heading to South Alabama is probably unlikely, and several South Alabama players have started to push for Jaguars’ OC Major Applewhite to get a promotion.

But it’s worth keeping an eye on in the meantime.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire