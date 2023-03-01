LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks quietly declares for the NFL draft

One of LSU’s veterans in the secondary is moving on to the next step.

According to a report from The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander, fifth-year senior Sevyn Banks has decided to declare for the 2023 NFL draft despite having one more year of eligibility.

The transfer from Ohio State played in two games this season, missing the first three and then suffering a bruised spinal cord on the opening kickoff against Auburn, which held him out for the rest of the year.

Banks did not have to make his decision by the underclassman draft deadline in January, though sources told Alexander a decision was made around that time. Many fans expected him to return since he never made a draft announcement, but Alexander reports that the team has been aware of his choice to declare.

Banks, a former four-star recruit who totaled 53 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions in four seasons at Ohio State, plans to participate in LSU’s pro day, which will be the first time we’ve seen him in action since he was carted off the field on Oct. 1.

