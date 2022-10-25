LSU continues to rise in SEC power rankings after Week 8

Week 8 in the SEC didn’t quite live up to the one that preceded it, in which Tennessee stunned Alabama for its first win in the series since 2006. Still, we saw a lot of action in the conference despite a few teams being on a bye.

The most notable result came in Death Valley as LSU stunned No. 7 Ole Miss, ending the Rebels’ perfect start to the season and making the Nov. 5 matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide a likely SEC West championship game.

‘Bama, meanwhile, bounced back from the loss to the Vols by absolutely dominating a ranked Mississippi State team, while South Carolina upset Texas A&M as things are spiraling in College Station.

With another week in the books, here’s how I rank the league teams heading into Week 9.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 14

Week 8 Result: L 17-14 at Missouri

The Skinny: This one hurt for Vandy as it probably represented the last chance to win an SEC game this season, barring a major upset. The Commodores played from behind while keeping it close, but it lost true freshman quarterback AJ Swann, who had played well since taking over as the starter. It’s unclear how long Swann will be out, but things look bleak in Nashville if his absence is extended. This team looks better in 2022, but it’s still clearly a step behind the rest of the league.

Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 13

Week 8 Result: Bye

The Skinny: Auburn had the week off after a frustrating loss on the road against Ole Miss in which it performed fairly well but didn’t have enough juice to pull off an upset. The Tigers seem likely to ride things out this year with Bryan Harsin, so if you expected a late-season spark, you’ll probably be disappointed. This is a team with a lame-duck coach that isn’t good at much of anything other than running the ball with Tank Bigsby.

Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 12

Week 8 Result: W 17-14 vs. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: This one was an absolute must-win for coach Eli Drinkwitz in his third season, and the Tigers got the job done and earned their first SEC win of the year. Having already lost to Florida, however, it might be the only one this season. This weekend against newly ranked South Carolina on the road and the finale against Arkansas look like the best bets. This team hasn’t taken a real step forward, however, which is concerning.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 8 Result: L 30-24 at South Carolina

The Skinny: Things are going from bad to worse for the Aggies. They now sit below .500 in a year that they began ranked in the top 10 after an ugly loss on the road against South Carolina. Aside from having a solid defense, this team isn’t very good at anything. The Gamecocks struggled to move the ball in this game and still never trailed. Obviously, the buyout figure precludes any conversations about a coaching change, but I’ve lost most of my faith in this staff — especially given the caliber of recruiting class it brought in. This looks like a pretty bleak situation.

Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 8 Result: Bye

The Skinny: Florida had the week to stew on the frustrating shootout loss to LSU, but now it must turn its attention to the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against Georgia this weekend. The Gators will likely be looking at a .500 overall record and 1-4 start to SEC play at the conclusion of that one. We knew this would be a rebuild for coach Billy Napier, but Year 1 is shaping up to be quite forgettable aside from the Week 1 win over Utah.

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 11

Week 8 Result: W 30-24 vs. Texas A&M

The Skinny: I can’t really tell you how, but the Gamecocks are 5-2. Just watching them play, this doesn’t look like a team that has made a lot of progress, but the results speak for themselves. South Carolina has won four straight and jumped into the top 25 this week. We’ll see how they close out the season, but this is turning into a promising Year 2 for Shane Beamer, even if the Spencer Rattler experiment hasn’t exactly worked out as planned.

Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 8 Result: Bye

The Skinny: The Razorbacks had the week off after a road win over BYU that looks a bit less impressive after the Cougars were dominated by Liberty (who they also draw on Nov. 5) in Week 8. Arkansas gets back into SEC play this week when it travels to Auburn in a game it should win. The record isn’t great right now, and the Hogs sit at the bottom of the SEC West, but they could still finish well down the stretch.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 8 Result: L 30-6 at No. 6 Alabama

The Skinny: Coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs have proven that the air raid can work in the SEC, but it clearly runs into problems when the team is vastly overmatched from a talent perspective. This was essentially a shutout as Mississippi State’s lone score came at the very end, and Alabama shut down the explosive passing attack led by Will Rogers. It’s been a good season for MSU, and it shouldn’t get too hung up on being a Crimson Tide bounce-back victim.

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 5

Week 8 Result: L 45-20 at LSU

The Skinny: After a fast start in which they jumped out to a 17-3 lead, the Rebels were completely overmatched in this one. They couldn’t slow down the LSU offense as the Tigers outscored them 42-3 down the stretch. This was one of the best starts in program history for Ole Miss, but its hopes as an SEC West (and College Football Playoff) dark horse all but ended on Saturday.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 8 Result: Bye

The Skinny: The Wildcats had the week off after getting back on track against Mississippi State in Week 7. This team is night and day with and without Will Levis, but UK will look to pull off a monumental upset against Tennessee this weekend.

LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 8 Result: W 45-20 vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

The Skinny: LSU has appeared all over the place in these power rankings this year, but this is the highest it’s been yet. Deservedly so, as the Tigers earned the most impressive win of the [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] era to this point on Saturday, overcoming another slow start to dominate the Rebels in the second half. Quarterback [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] is becoming a real difference-maker, and the defense is improving thanks to players like [autotag]Harold Perkins[/autotag] coming into their own. LSU controls its destiny in the West, and it could take Ole Miss’ spot in NY6 contention.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 8 Result: W 30-6 vs. No. 24 Mississippi State

The Skinny: The team that has to play Alabama after a loss is something you never want to be. The Crimson Tide certainly took out their frustrations in a beatdown against the Bulldogs, and though the loss to the Vols hurt, Alabama is still in a good spot as far as the CFP is concerned. However, its next game against LSU in two weeks looks significantly tougher than it did before Saturday.

Tennessee Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 8 Result: W 65-24 vs. UT Martin

The Skinny: Tennessee took care of business against a lesser opponent this week after the emotional high of Week 7. That was a brilliantly scheduled tuneup ahead of a two-week stretch that will essentially decide the Volunteers’ season as they host Kentucky before hitting the road to take on Georgia in a game that will likely determine the winner of the East.

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 8 Result: Bye

The Skinny: Per usual, Georgia had the week off ahead of its matchup against Florida in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs are likely thinking about the Nov. 5 contest against Tennessee, but they can’t look past a Gators team that can be dangerous thanks to an (at times) explosive offense.

