LSU continues to fall in the USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank

After another week of college football action, it is time for the weekly power rankings update. Where do the LSU Tigers line up this week?

According to the Paul Myerberg re-ranking of all 130 FBS teams, the Tigers continue to slide down the rankings. In the updated rankings we find LSU one spot behind their in-state competition, Louisiana-Lafayette. The Bayou Bengals make the list at No. 52, falling 11 spots from last week’s No. 41 spot.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats moved up to No. 7, just one spot higher than last week. We have a new No. 1 in the Georgia Bulldogs after Alabama fell three spots to No. 4.

We check in with the entire SEC broken down by division:

West Ranking Movement East Ranking Movement Alabama No. 4 -3 Georgia No. 1 +1 Ole Miss No. 12 +7 Kentucky No. 4 +1 Arkansas No. 22 -5 Florida No. 21 – Texas A&M No. 24 +19 Tennessee No. 49 +10 Auburn No. 31 -9 Missouri No. 66 +5 Mississippi State No. 34 – South Carolina No. 93 -5 LSU No. 52 -11 Vanderbilt No. 115 +2

LSU is the lowest-seeded team on the re-rank in the SEC West, while their East foe this Saturday, Florida checks in at No. 21. Texas A&M climbed 19 spots this week after their three-point victory over the then-No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee saw the second-biggest climb moving up 10 spots.

The Tigers were the biggest losers falling a total of 11 spots as we indicated earlier. The only other Power Five schools with bigger drops were North Carolina and Orgeron State that fell 12 spots this week.

A lot of work to do for the Tigers but this gives you an idea of where they rank among the upper echelon of college football.

For more information on the upcoming opponent, check out Gators Wire.