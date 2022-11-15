LSU will have to contend with elite UAB running back DeWayne McBride on Saturday

Saturday’s final home game of the season against UAB presents a much-needed tuneup as the Tigers have just gotten through a brutal stretch of SEC play. LSU is a heavy favorite against the 5-5 Blazers, but interim coach Bryant Vincent’s team will bring one standout player in particular to the table.

UAB boasts one of the nation’s best running backs in DeWayne McBride, who leads the nation in rushing yards per game (156.3). He ranks second nationally in total yards (1,407) and touchdowns (17), with the latter mark being a program record.

To make things even more impressive, he didn’t play in the season opener.

“They have one of the best running backs in the country in DeWayne McBride,” coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. “He has over 1,400 yards rushing. Very accomplished on offense.”

However, McBride has not been nearly as productive away from Birmingham, and he only has three touchdowns on the road this season. LSU will hope that trend continues this weekend on Senior Night.

After the game vs. UAB, LSU hits the road for the final game of the regular season against Texas A&M before it travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC championship.

