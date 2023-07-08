LSU commit Trey’Dez Green aims to help Tigers lock down Louisiana

Of the top 10 players in the state of Louisiana in the 2024 recruiting class, seven of them are currently committed to LSU.

That’s a good start for coach Brian Kelly, who has made in-state recruiting a major priority since arriving in Baton Rouge. But things could potentially get even better for the Tigers.

Trey'Dez Green, a tight end commit who ranks as the No. 2 player in the state, is focused on helping LSU lock down the boot. A two-sport athlete who also has an offer from the Tigers to play basketball, Green is putting the pressure on his Louisiana cohort this summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to be (one of the first recruits) in the 2024 class to say ‘let’s put a stop to going out of state and let’s stay home and put on for our people’,” Green said, according to On3.

The 6-foot-7 prospect has been committed since April, and as the No. 60 recruit nationally per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the highest-ranked commit in LSU’s class.

LSU is in the mix for the top player in the state, five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley. The Tigers are also the favorite to land the state’s No. 4 prospect in linebacker Tylen Singleton.

More Football!

LSU offers 4-star offensive lineman from Provo, Utah LSU to take over SEC Network on Friday College football analyst Andy Staples says Harold Perkins could be a rare defensive Heisman contender

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire