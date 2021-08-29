LSU commit Mason Taylor shines in season opener

Not only is college football getting ready to get into full swing, but high schools across the country are also doing the same. In a huge matchup between top high schools, a future Tiger player had his opportunity to get back on the football field.

LSU commit Mason Taylor showed off his ability to catch the football in the season opener for St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL). Another top tight end heading to Baton Rouge, Lousiana, for the 2022 season. Both he and Jake Johnson have committed to play for Ed Orgeron. Taylor is the son of former Miami Dolphin Jason Taylor. Johnson is the son of former Tampa Bay quarterback Brad Johnson. These tight ends were made to play big-time football.

Taylor caught nine passes for 132 yards for the Raiders.

Taylor obviously has some good bloodlines as he’s also the nephew of former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas, but there were some questions about just how dynamic of a pass catcher he could be in college as he hasn’t exactly tested off the charts in the past. Turns out, Taylor can be pretty effective while working out of the slot and is capable of moving the chains after the catch, which is always encouraging. Taylor also wasn’t afraid to put his face mask on someone Saturday as he served as a lead blocker on multiple occasions and was able to open up some running lanes for the Raiders. Stock up for Taylor, who looks like the perfect TE2 for Ed Orgeron’s Tigers in a recruiting class that also includes Top247 tight end Jake Johnson. – per 247Sports

