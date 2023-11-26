LSU commit Ju’Juan Johnson breaks Louisiana high school yards record

Lafayette Christian Academy (La.) quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson entered the Div. II Select quarterfinals on Friday needing 351 yards to break the all-time Louisiana yards record of 13,659 set last century.

With a three-yard run in the fourth quarter, he did so, finishing the game with 13,662 yards to break the 24-year record set by Brock Berlin of Evangel Christian in 1999.

Here’s where LCA is celebrating Ju’Juan Johnson breaking Brock Berlin’s 24-year old career yards records. pic.twitter.com/lHZVyvzZoi — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) November 25, 2023

According to the Daily Advertiser, the LCA coaching staff entered the game with the intention of Johnson setting the mark. Sounds aggressive? You’re forgetting that nobody in Louisiana has ever recorded more yards than him. Through 11 games, Johnson averaged about 364 yards per contest, according to MaxPreps stats. That goal was below his usual output.

By the end of the first half, Johnson was well on pace after recording 234 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Advertiser. He finished with 354 yards and six total touchdowns to lead LCA over McDonogh 57-21 and advance to the semifinals.

The team presented Johnson with a championship belt and announced that his number, No. 7, would be retired at the end of the season, the news outlet reported.

“God blessed me with so much talent. I’m thankful for Him, I’m thankful for my coaches and my teammates,” Johnson said. “It means a lot knowing that everybody around me, my support wall, it means a lot for them to be around me and celebrate a great moment.”

Johnson was previously committed to Colorado until April 2023. LSU pounced, fending off offers from other top schools, including Florida, and earned his commitment.

The star has played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back in high school and will play in the secondary at LSU.

With that, the all-time Louisiana yards leader may be recording the last of his yardage. But he still has at least one more game to add to his record.

LCA will face off against Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette, La.) in the semifinals with a trip to the championship game on the line.

