LSU commit Joseph Stone says his recruitment is shut down

Four-star 2024 Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes receiver Joseph Stone has been committed to LSU since last July, but that pledge has felt a bit tenuous in recent months.

Stone has taken recent trips to Louisville and UCF with positive things to say about both, and he was set to officially visit Texas, as well, this weekend.

Now, that trip is off. According to On3’s Billy Embody, Stone has officially shut down his recruitment and will instead take an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

It’s been a good week on the recruiting trail for coach Brian Kelly and the staff. After losing tight end Tayvion Galloway, LSU added three new commitments in defensive backs Joel Rogers and Ondre Evans as well as receiver Kylan Billiot.

Now, the Tigers will also keep Stone — the No. 279 prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports — on board. LSU already has 17 commitments, but with a few big-time targets still available, the Tigers will enter the summer with a lot of momentum as they look to add to a class that already ranks in the top five.

