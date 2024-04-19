LSU commit Harlem Berry recognized as one of the top running backs in his class by On3

One of LSU’s top commitments for the 2025 recruiting class has been recognized as the No. 1 running back in his class by On3.

Harlem Berry is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, five-star running back from Metairie, Louisiana, where he plays for St. Martin’s Episcopal. Berry is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the 2025 recruiting class by On3 and ESPN while Rivals and 247Sports has Berry listed as the No. 2 running back in the class.

Berry is not the only running back commitment the Tigers have in the 2025 class. Last week, LSU picked up a commitment from four-star running back JT Lindsey as well. LSU has a long history of very talented running backs and it looks like that trend will continue with the 2025 class.

The 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports. The class is headlined by three five-star players, Dakorien Moore, Bryce Underwood, and Berry.

Top 10 RBs in the updated 2025 On300 rankings‼️https://t.co/lbsChzoDpq pic.twitter.com/M1S3cXVPjF — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire