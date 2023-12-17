LSU commit earns MVP in his state championship game

One of LSU’s top commits for the 2024 class ended his high school football career on a high note.

Caden Durham is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound, four-star running back from Duncanville, Texas, where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers played against North Shore in the 6A state championship game tonight in Dallas. Durham is the starting running back for the Panthers and he had a first half for the ages.

Durham rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone to help give the Panthers a 35-17 lead at halftime. Duncanville would then go on to win the state championship game 49-33.

Brian Kelly has tried to make a pipeline of sorts to Duncanville High School as Durham is committed to the Tigers for 2024 and the Tiger’s top prospect in 2025 is Dakorien Moore, a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville.

Durham could come in and make an immediate impact on the bayou next fall.

4⭐️ RB and LSU commit Caden Durham had over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Texas Class 6A Division I Championship before the 1st half even ended 😲pic.twitter.com/WrCYsiYkUV — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 16, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire