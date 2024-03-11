LSU commit Dakorien Moore wins MVP at Under Armour Camp

LSU’s prized recruit in the 2025 recruiting class was recently awarded the On3 MVP award for his performance at the Under Armour Next+ All-American Dallas Camp.

Dakorien Moore is a 5-foot-1, 175-pound, five-star wide receiver who is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class by every recruiting site. Moore committed to LSU on August 12, 2023, and has been to Baton Rouge multiple times since. He and Bryce Underwood have been helping to recruit even more star players in that class to come to LSU.

The 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country by 247Sports. Moore and Underwood are the two five-stars in the class so far and right behind them is Harlem Berry who is the No. 2 running back in the class.

Brian Kelly will have to fight with three other schools if he wants to land Moore once it’s all said and done.

LSU Five-Star Plus+ WR commit Dakorien Moore is the On3 MVP for the Under Armour Next+ All-America Dallas camp‼️ Read: https://t.co/E4UnFaHbaZ pic.twitter.com/iZ70yogCyR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 10, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire