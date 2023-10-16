LSU commit Dakorien Moore becomes consensus five-star

LSU’s top ranked 2025 commit, receiver Dakorien Moore, is now a consensus five-star.

On3 bumped Moore to five-stars, joining 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. According to On3 and 247Sports, Moore is the top recruit in all of Texas next cycle.

He’s ranked as the second-best receiver in the class by all four major sites.

Moore is a dynamic playmaker who can line up all over the field. Upon committing to LSU, his skillset was compared to Odell Beckham Jr.’s. He can play the ball in the air and he’s special after the catch.

Moore is the lone five star in LSU’s 2025 class right now, but there’s a long way to go.

5⭐️LSU commit Dakorien Moore hauls in a TD from Keelon Russell, his third of the first quarterhttps://t.co/IQHf28LwUv pic.twitter.com/ig5CmZtweE — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 13, 2023

According to On3, the 2025 class ranks fourth nationally. LSU has five commits right now, with four of them being four or five stars.

It has the makings of a strong pass-catching class with four-star tight end J.D. LaFleur already on board too.

LSU’s had plenty of success recruiting receivers and tight ends so far in Brian Kelly’s tenure and the success of LSU’s should pay off in recruiting down the road.

