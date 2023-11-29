LSU commit breaks Louisiana high school total yards record

Last Friday, Ju'Juan Johnson broke the Louisiana state record for total yards on offense as he led Lafayette Christian Academy to a 57-21 win over McDonogh 35. The previous state record for career total offense yards was set at 13,659 yards.

That record was set by Brock Berlin at Evangel Christian Academy. His record stood for 24 years until Johnson finally broke it

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights are currently 10-2 and are preparing for a third-round playoff game at home this week. Johnson is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound, four-star cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to LSU on May 15 and he is projected to play cornerback once he gets to Baton Rouge.

He is the starting quarterback for the Knights and he is very successful as he is usually the best athlete on the field. Johnson has even tweeted out asking some of the LSU coaches if he can sub in at quarterback to throw some passes.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire