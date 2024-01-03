LSU’s comeback against Wisconsin was biggest in program’s bowl history

LSU had never come back from a 14-point deficit in a bowl game in school history until Monday. LSU overcame a 28-14 deficit to the Wisconsin Badgers to win the game 35-31.

It took an eight-play, 98-yard, three-minute drive to take the lead with only six minutes left on the clock to get the job done but Garrett Nussmeier was up to the task.

He hit Brian Thomas Jr. for the touchdown pass to give the Tigers the lead with three minutes left in the game. That was still a lot of time for the Wisconsin offense as they tried to march down the field to win the game.

When LSU needed their defense the most, they showed up. The Tigers defense had been their Achilles heel all season long but when they had an opportunity to make their mark on the season, they made two sacks in a row to secure another 10-win season.

.@LSUfootball recorded its largest bowl comeback in program history (14 points).

Trailed Wisconsin 28-14, won 35-31. Previously 13 points:

– 1968 Sugar Bowl (1/1/1968), LSU trailed Wyoming 13-0, won 20-13

– 1968 Peach Bowl (12/30/1968), LSU trailed Florida St. 13-0, won 31-27 https://t.co/zr0Ls3Hv2N — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) January 1, 2024

