LSU coaching staff makes a strong early impression on talented 2026 quarterback

Quarterback recruiting can be a roller coaster, and in the NIL/transfer portal era, that’s only amplified.

You can’t put too much stock in what players will do years away from their signings, but with that being said, LSU is one of several programs making a strong impression on 2026 signal-caller Julian Lewis. The current high school freshman from Carrollton (Ga.) isn’t rated by the major services, but he’s picked up several high-profile offers, including from USC, Ohio State and, most recently, LSU.

Lewis is a long way from making a decision, but he told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong that “everything” about LSU stood out after a weekend visit that netted him an offer.

“They are focused on the total player as a person. The coaches are really setting you up to be the best version of yourself.”

It’s easy to see why Lewis’ stock has taken off so quickly. In his first season at Carrollton, he completed 66% of his passes for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns. His recruiting process will almost certainly feature some twists and turns, but it seems the Tigers have put themselves in a good early spot.

