LSU coaches check in on five-star 2025 quarterback commit Bryce Underwood

LSU has landed the No. 1 quarterback (and top overall prospect) in the 2025 recruiting class in Belleville, Michigan, gunslinger Bryce Underwood. But there’s a long time between now and early signing day in December, and as we’ve seen in the past, securing a player’s commitment is just the first step.

The Tigers are trying to keep things solid with Underwood as the search for an offensive coordinator to replace the departing Mike Denbrock continues. Joe Sloan, who is currently serving as the interim co-offensive coordinator alongside receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton, visited Underwood in Michigan on Friday.

The news was reported by On3’s Shea Dixon.

New: #LSU has the No. 1 recruiting class in America, which includes 5-star+ QB Bryce Underwood. On Friday, Joe Sloan + Frank Wilson flew to Michigan to check in on him. Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class.https://t.co/tHv7T9qwx4 pic.twitter.com/9GkJGVoFXP — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 19, 2024

Sloan was joined by running backs coach and assistant head coach Frank Wilson. The pair had been in northern Louisiana the previous day visiting a pair of Shreveport prospects.

According to Dixon, it’s the first time LSU coaches had visited Underwood since he committed on Jan. 6. If he ultimately signs with the Tigers, he’d be the highest-rated recruit the program has ever landed.

