LSU coach Brian Kelly thinks Arkansas is a “scary team to play”

KJ Jefferson’s start to his final year of college football has been modest by Jefferson standars.

LSU coach Brian Kelly isn’t buying it.

Kelly said Wednesday that the Arkansas quarterback is one of the most dangerous players in the country. Jefferson made his name known for being a dual-threat who is almost impossible to take down with one defender and a cannon of an arm.

And even though Jefferson’s numbers through three Arkansas games have not been typical ones of a second-team All-SEC quarterback, Kelly thinks they could increase at any moment. He just hopes it isn’t against his Tigers team.

“He breaks so many tackles, keeps plays alive,” Kelly said. “It forces from a defensive perspective to stay in coverage and then when he gets out, it’s getting him on the ground.”

LSU beat Arkansas last year in Fayetteville in Kelly’s first season coaching the Tigers. The game is in Baton Rouge on Saturday night this season and LSU is favored by more than a touchdown.

Still, with Jefferson, a stable of running backs, potentially play-making wide receivers and an offensive coordinator who has beaten LSU at night in the state capital with the Hogs before, Arkansas shouldn’t be considered an automatic.

“They’re going to be a complete football team when they get to the point where everybody knows what they’re doing on every single snap. That’s a scary team to play as they continue to develop.”

The teams kick on Saturday at 6 p.m.

