LSU Co-OC Joe Sloan has high praise for TE Mason Taylor

LSU’s offensive coordinator Joe Sloan recently talked about utilizing the tight ends this season. One player he is very high on is Mason Taylor.

Taylor is a 6-foot-6, 253-pound tight end from Plantation, Florida, and has spent his last two seasons with LSU. During his freshman year, he served as the hero for the LSU Tigers in their overtime win over Alabama. He caught the game-winning reception for the two-point conversion.

Taylor has played in 26 games and started in 25 of those during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He has recorded 74 receptions for 762 yards and four touchdowns. He is now without Jayden Daniels, but he still has the tools to be productive.

Mason Taylor could be in for a BIG season🐯 pic.twitter.com/3QbOjnZCyb — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 8, 2024

When your offensive coordinator has that high of an opinion of you, it has to drive you to want to succeed even more. Sloan wants to get Garrett Nussmeier off to a nice start for his first season as a starter and what better way to do that than by getting the tight ends active?

