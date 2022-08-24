LSU is close to naming a starting quarterback, per Brian Kelly

After an offseason in which it seemed like the three-man race for LSU’s starting quarterback job was anyone’s to win, we finally have some clarity regarding that situation.

Myles Brennan opted to retire from football, leaving Jayden Daniels to compete against Garrett Nussmeier. Daniels is considered the favorite and has seen the bulk of first-team reps recently.

That could become official in just a few days, as coach Brian Kelly said at his press conference on Tuesday that the team hopes to name a starting quarterback by early next week.

“I think we’re pretty much closing in on making a decision,” Kelly said. “The two of them are outstanding quarterbacks. If you were voting as a group in here, it might be split in this room. It’s pretty close. I think you can probably understand why, for us, we’re not jumping out there giving you a quarterback because they’re both fine quarterbacks and it’s that close. But we’re going to have to make a decision here in the next few days.”

Kelly elaborated on that timeline a bit.

“As long as we’ve got our decision made by the end of the weekend,” he said, “and we make some kind of announcement, whether it’s Monday or Tuesday of next week, we feel like we’ll be in a pretty good position.”

While it’s possible the competition could continue into the season, it’s clear the coaching staff wants to at least announce an initial starter heading into the season-opener against Florida State on Sept. 4. That quarterback will likely be Daniels, though Kelly still describes the competition as close.

The Tigers’ quarterback battle has been one of the most interesting to watch in the entire country this offseason, but it’s clearly winding down as kickoff is now just a week and a half away.

