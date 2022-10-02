LSU close to breaking into Coaches Poll top 25 after Auburn win

The Tigers didn’t exactly deliver the most convincing performance in Saturday’s 21-17 win over Auburn.

LSU was outgained by nearly 200 yards and had to dig itself out of a three-score deficit, but coach Brian Kelly’s team earned a gritty win on the road to move to 2-0 in SEC play and end a two-game losing streak against AU.

The Tigers aren’t quite ranked in this week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but they did receive 89 votes. That was second to only Cincinnati (140) among unranked teams. With a top-10 team coming to town in Tennessee next week, a victory would certainly propel the Tigers into the field.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,568 (34) +1 2 Georgia 5-0 1,545 (23) -1 3 Ohio State 5-0 1,492 (7) – 4 Michigan 5-0 1,374 – 5 Clemson 5-0 1,352 – 6 Southern California 5-0 1,247 – 7 Oklahoma State 4-0 1,225 – 8 Tennessee 4-0 1,142 +1 9 Ole Miss 5-0 1,082 +2 10 Penn State 5-0 990 +2 11 Utah 4-1 919 +2 12 Oregon 4-1 823 +3 13 Kentucky 4-1 811 -5 14 NC State 4-1 732 -4 15 Wake Forest 4-1 668 +6 16 BYU 4-1 594 +4 17 Kansas 5-0 433 +10 18 TCU 4-0 425 +14 19 UCLA 5-0 421 +19 20 Kansas State 4-1 324 +10 21 Syracuse 5-0 306 +4 22 Baylor 3-2 230 -8 23 Mississippi State 4-1 194 +12 24 Washington 4-1 161 -6 25 Arkansas 3-2 141 -6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1

Here’s how the rest of the SEC fared in this week’s poll.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Alabama struggled briefly on the road before beating Arkansas handily, though it lost quarterback Bryce Young to an injury. The Tide jumped Georgia and reclaimed the top spot from the Bulldogs.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia needed a comeback to take down Missouri on Saturday night, and UGA dropped to No. 2 after struggling back-to-back weeks.

Tennessee Volunteers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee benefitted from being idle, moving up one spot to No. 8 ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Death Valley.

Ole Miss Rebels

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Ole Miss earned a big win at home over a top-10 team in Kentucky on Saturday, and the Rebels are now in the top 10 themselves after moving up two spots to No. 9.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky only dropped five spots to No. 13 despite the frustrating loss on the road Saturday.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs jumped into the top 25 at No. 23 this week after Saturday’s dominating win at home against Texas A&M, who dropped out of the top 25.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks weren’t punished too harshly for Saturday’s loss to Alabama. They dropped six spots but remain in the field at No. 25.

Power Five breakdown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SEC – 7 teams Big 12 – 5 teams Pac-12 – 4 teams ACC – 4 teams Big Ten – 3 teams

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire