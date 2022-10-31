LSU climbs into the top 15 of the AP Poll heading into Week 10

When the Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley on Saturday night for a contest that could decide the SEC West, it will be a matchup between teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP Poll.

The Tigers moved up three spots to take the No. 15 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 entering Week 10. LSU had Saturday off as it prepares for its biggest game of the season against the Tide (who rank No. 6), but it was able to take advantage of some chaos around it and move up.

Coach Brian Kelly’s team also moved up three spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and now sits at No. 18.

The Tigers have won their last two games and seem to have found something on offense. We’ll see how those improvements hold up against one of the most talented rosters in college football on Saturday.

