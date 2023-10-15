LSU climbs several spots in AP Top 25 after big win over Auburn in Week 7

After three straight weeks of shootouts marred by defensive troubles, LSU delivered a much more complete performance on Saturday night in a 48-18 home division win over Auburn.

The offense was as explosive as usual, and though it wasn’t facing one of the more prolific offenses in the league, the defense also stepped its play up as the Tigers moved to 4-1 in SEC play ahead of a game against Army and the bye. After that, it’s a massive road trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama.

With Saturday night’s win, LSU has moved up three spots in this week’s AP Top 25 to No. 19. Here’s how the full top 25 rankings look in the latest AP poll after the conclusion of Week 7.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire