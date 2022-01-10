LSU climbs back into the top 12 after two big wins
A big week for the LSU Tigers men’s basketball program as they knocked off not one but two top 25 teams in the last week. Following their disappointing outing against Auburn, they followed it up with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee.
With their big wins over top 20 ranked opponents, Will Wade’s team had the second-highest climb in the coaches poll this week as they jumped nine spots. On the Wisconsin Badgers had a higher climb. As far as the SEC is concerned, Auburn is now ranked inside the top five. The Tigers’ only loss on the season doesn’t look awful but LSU would love another shot at them.
Joining Auburn and LSU in the top 25 from the SEC are Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. Unlike last week’s poll, everyone in the top 25 saw movement with the exception of No. 1 ranked Baylor.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
13-0
800
–
2
Gonzaga
12-2
735
+2
3
UCLA
10-1
702
+2
4
Auburn
14-1
615
+5
5
Purdue
13-2
606
–2
6
Arizona
12-1
601
+1
7
13-0
595
+1
8
Duke
12-2
590
-6
9
13-2
558
+1
10
Kansas
12-2
553
–4
11
Houston
14-2
431
+3
12
LSU
14-1
399
+9
13
13-2
391
+10
14
Villanova
11-4
380
+1
15
10-3
312
-3
16
Iowa State
13-2
305
-5
17
Kentucky
12-3
272
-4
18
Seton Hall
11-3
219
+4
19
Texas Tech
11-3
210
+6
20
Providence
14-2
191
-3
21
Xavier
12-2
190
+3
22
12-3
154
-6
23
Tennessee
10-4
131
-5
24
Illinois
11-3
108
+2
25
Alabama
11-4
105
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1
