LSU climbs back into the top 12 after two big wins

A big week for the LSU Tigers men’s basketball program as they knocked off not one but two top 25 teams in the last week. Following their disappointing outing against Auburn, they followed it up with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee.

With their big wins over top 20 ranked opponents, Will Wade’s team had the second-highest climb in the coaches poll this week as they jumped nine spots. On the Wisconsin Badgers had a higher climb. As far as the SEC is concerned, Auburn is now ranked inside the top five. The Tigers’ only loss on the season doesn’t look awful but LSU would love another shot at them.

Joining Auburn and LSU in the top 25 from the SEC are Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. Unlike last week’s poll, everyone in the top 25 saw movement with the exception of No. 1 ranked Baylor.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Gonzaga

12-2

735

+2

3

UCLA

10-1

702

+2

4

Auburn

14-1

615

+5

5

Purdue

13-2

606

–2

6

Arizona

12-1

601

+1

7

USC

13-0

595

+1

8

Duke

12-2

590

-6

9

Michigan State

13-2

558

+1

10

Kansas

12-2

553

–4

11

Houston

14-2

431

+3

12

LSU

14-1

399

+9

13

Wisconsin

13-2

391

+10

14

Villanova

11-4

380

+1

15

Ohio St

10-3

312

-3

16

Iowa State

13-2

305

-5

17

Kentucky

12-3

272

-4

18

Seton Hall

11-3

219

+4

19

Texas Tech

11-3

210

+6

20

Providence

14-2

191

-3

21

Xavier

12-2

190

+3

22

Texas

12-3

154

-6

23

Tennessee

10-4

131

-5

24

Illinois

11-3

108

+2

25

Alabama

11-4

105

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1

