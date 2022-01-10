LSU climbs back into the top 12 after two big wins

A big week for the LSU Tigers men’s basketball program as they knocked off not one but two top 25 teams in the last week. Following their disappointing outing against Auburn, they followed it up with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee.

With their big wins over top 20 ranked opponents, Will Wade’s team had the second-highest climb in the coaches poll this week as they jumped nine spots. On the Wisconsin Badgers had a higher climb. As far as the SEC is concerned, Auburn is now ranked inside the top five. The Tigers’ only loss on the season doesn’t look awful but LSU would love another shot at them.

Joining Auburn and LSU in the top 25 from the SEC are Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. Unlike last week’s poll, everyone in the top 25 saw movement with the exception of No. 1 ranked Baylor.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor (32) 13-0 800 – 2 Gonzaga 12-2 735 +2 3 UCLA 10-1 702 +2 4 Auburn 14-1 615 +5 5 Purdue 13-2 606 –2 6 Arizona 12-1 601 +1 7 USC 13-0 595 +1 8 Duke 12-2 590 -6 9 Michigan State 13-2 558 +1 10 Kansas 12-2 553 –4 11 Houston 14-2 431 +3 12 LSU 14-1 399 +9 13 Wisconsin 13-2 391 +10 14 Villanova 11-4 380 +1 15 Ohio St 10-3 312 -3 16 Iowa State 13-2 305 -5 17 Kentucky 12-3 272 -4 18 Seton Hall 11-3 219 +4 19 Texas Tech 11-3 210 +6 20 Providence 14-2 191 -3 21 Xavier 12-2 190 +3 22 Texas 12-3 154 -6 23 Tennessee 10-4 131 -5 24 Illinois 11-3 108 +2 25 Alabama 11-4 105 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB