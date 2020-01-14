Final AP top 25: LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia lead the way

The final AP poll of the 2019 college football season doesn’t have too many surprises.

LSU ends the year at No. 1 following its 42-25 win over Clemson in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Clemson is at No. 2 ahead of Ohio State, the team the Tigers beat in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

Georgia comes in at No. 4 after beating Baylor in the Sugar Bowl while Oregon is at No. 5 following a win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

Oklahoma, the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, is at No. 7 after losing to LSU in the Peach Bowl. The Sooners are behind Florida, a team that beat Virginia in the Orange Bowl. The top 10 is filled out by Alabama, Penn State and Minnesota. All three of those teams also won their bowl games.

Texas is also back ... in the top 25. The Longhorns finished the regular season at 7-5 but beat a 10-2 Utah team in the Alamo Bowl. The win was good enough to put UT at No. 25 in the final poll.

Here’s the poll in its entirety below. If you want to take a look at our absurdly early top 25 for the 2020 season, click here.

Final AP poll

1. LSU

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Minnesota

11. Wisconsin

12. Notre Dame

13. Baylor

14. Auburn

15. Iowa

16. Utah

17. Memphis

18. Michigan

19. Appalachian State

20. Navy

21. Cincinnati

22. Air Force

23. Boise State

24. UCF

25. Texas

