LSU’s class remains in the top 2 after On3 industry rankings update

On3 recently updated its team rankings for the 2025 recruiting class, and after a hot start, LSU remains near the top despite suffering a decommitment last month from five-star receiver Dakorien Moore.

The Tigers still have a loaded class that features five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who also ranks as the No. 1 overall player in the nation, as well as Harlem Berry, a five-star running back who ranks as the best at his position.

With those pieces anchoring a recruiting class that already sits at 11 commitments, On3 ranks LSU’s class second in the nation per its updated industry rankings, behind only Ohio State.

Of LSU’s 11 pledges, 10 check in as blue-chip prospects in the On3 Industry Ranking. The class features two five-stars (QB Bryce Underwood and RB Harlem Berry) and eight four-star prospects. Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Dakorien Moore decommitted in May. Eight of the 11 future Tigers hail from the state of Louisiana, a recruiting priority for head coach Brian Kelly since he took over. In 2024, LSU signed 13 of the state’s top 17 prospects, including nine of the top 10. Eight are projected to play on the offensive side of the ball at the next level, while cornerback Jaboree Antoine and linebackers Keylan Moses and Charles Ross represent the defense.

The Tigers are still in the mix for several top players in the class and hosted some of their top targets this weekend, including top defensive back DJ Pickett.

It will all depend on how Brian Kelly and staff close things out, but LSU has the makings of a special class in the 2025 cycle.

