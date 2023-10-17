LSU center Charles Turner named Outland Trophy National Player of the Week

LSU’s offensive line has been a big part of the unit’s overall success this season, and that was on full display Saturday night against Auburn.

The Tigers totaled 563 yards of offense in the game, including an impressive 243 on the ground. Center Charles Turner, who was the highest-graded LSU offensive lineman in Week 7, has been named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week.

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. Glenn Dorsey is the only LSU player to win the award, which came back in 2007.

The winner of this year’s Outland Trophy will be announced in December at The Home Depot College Football Awards, and Turner will hope to add his name to the list.

