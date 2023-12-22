LSU center Charles Turner accepts Senior Bowl invitation

LSU center Charles Turner accepted a Senior Bowl invite this week, signaling the end of his LSU career.

Turner, one of the few remaining holdovers from the 2019 national title team, had one year of eligibility remaining.

Turner played sparingly his first few years in Baton Rouge but took over the starting center job early in 2022 and started every game in 2023, finishing his LSU career with 1,684 offensive snaps.

A product of IMG Academy in Florida, Turner was a three-star in LSU’s 2019 class and the eighth-best center in the country.

Turner had a productive season, ranking third among SEC centers in PFF pass-blocking grade.

Turner isn’t projected to be an early-round selection, but a solid performance at the Senior Bowl can catch the eye of some teams and make him a sought-after late-round selection.

With Turner leaving, LSU is well positioned at center. DJ Chester, who saw some time in 2023, is expected to be LSU’s future at the position.

