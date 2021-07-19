LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. says it will be Ed Orgeron’s call if he plays WR or not

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. quickly became one of the most heralded players currently playing college football practically from the moment he stepped on the scene as a true freshman.

So, we’ve heard plenty of talk about his impact on the defense, but there have also been some discussions about him playing wide receiver as well.

We’ve yet to see him on the offense, but that certainly doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future.

Stingley was among the players who were at SEC Media Days representing LSU, and he was asked about this particular topic in Hoover.

“That depends on whether Coach O thinks I should be or not … Whatever I need to do to help the team win,” Stingley told reporters.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron previously addressed the same topic — not entirely shooting down the idea of giving Stingley some time at wideout.

“Here’s the deal, I talked to his dad, I talked to him. We have a new defense coming in,” Orgeron said back in the spring. “I want him to be able to learn the defense this spring. Obviously, it’s a lot of the same things for the corners. You’re either in press-man or you’re in zone, but he wanted to be able to master the defense before we even think about moving him to offense. That’s something we’re going to discuss this summer before camp.”

LSU has a rich history of producing great wideouts — think guys like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. just recently. So, if the trend continues, there’s a chance that despite Stingley’s talent and ability to play the position, they simply may not end up needing him to do so.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out through both fall camp and the season as far as Stingley playing a second position for the Bayou Bengals.