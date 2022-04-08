LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. to visit Jaguars

#LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., fresh off an impressive Pro Day, will be busy this month. He heads to the #Texans for a Top 30 pre-draft visit on Sunday, and has meetings with many of the Top 10 teams — #Jaguars, #Lions, #Jets and #Giants, among others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Louisiana State cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this month along with various other teams like the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and New York Jets. He is slated to complete a visit with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

These visits come after an impressive performance he put on at LSU’s Pro Day earlier this week. He recorded an unofficial 40-yard dash time of around 4.44, a vertical jump of 38.5″, and a 6.96 in the three-cone drill, according to NFL Network.

He’s projected to be one of the first cornerbacks taken in the first round along with Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Stingley only played three games with the Tigers in 2021 but was a first-team All-SEC honoree in his first two seasons.

For the Jaguars, it’s hard to make sense of this visit other than that they are likely trying to do their due diligence. They signed Shaquill Griffin and drafted Tyson Campbell last offseason and then added Darious Williams during free agency this offseason.

Jacksonville has more pressing needs, and Stingley would be considered a reach with the first overall pick, and he’s unlikely to be available for pick No. 33. With the additions the Jags made, they could afford to wait until Day 3 to select a cornerback.