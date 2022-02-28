LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. won’t work out at NFL Scouting Combine

#LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., perhaps the top CB in the draft, will wait until his Pro Day on April 6 to workout, source said. Stingley had surgery for a Lisfranc injury during the season and is nearly 100%. But not quite there yet, so no workouts at the Combine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2022

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not participate in on-field workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Stingley missed most of the 2021 college football season due to a foot injury that required surgery, and is planning instead to work out for NFL teams at the Tigers’ pro day on April 6th, Rapoport says.

One of the top overall talents in the 2022 NFL draft class, Stingley is still expected to be a top-10 pick, despite all of the time missed last season.

List