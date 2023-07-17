LSU’s Brian Kelly says Tigers are closing gap with Georgia

Georgia football is the standard in the Southeastern Conference after back-to-back national championships and the 2022 SEC title.

The Bulldogs first SEC title since 2017 came in a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers, led by first-year head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU was one of college football’s biggest surprises last year after winning the SEC West in Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. We expected Kelly, who led Notre Dame to seven 10-win seasons, to eventually bring the Tigers back to a winning culture.

Kelly was asked about catching-up to the Bulldogs on Monday in an appearance at the 2023 SEC Media Days.

“I know based upon how we’ve recruited and how we continue to recruit,” Kelly said. “We will have a roster to compete against Georgia. Is that now? No, but if we continue to recruit like we have we will.”

Kelly and the Tigers finished with the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in 2023, the third-best in the SEC behind Alabama (No. 1) and Georgia (No. 2), per 247Sports.

The Bulldogs currently hold the nation’s top class in 2024, while the Tigers sit at No. 13.

LSU has plenty to worry about before an opportunity to avenge their loss to Georgia. Nick Saban and Alabama should give the SEC West fits after a rare disappointing season in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers will take on the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 4.

