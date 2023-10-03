LSU’s Brian Kelly makes the list of top 10 highest paid coaches

On3 released the top 10 highest-paid coaches in college football, and Brian Kelly made the list. Kelly comes in at No. 7 on the list with a $9.975 million contract.

Seven of the top ten coaches in the country all hail from the SEC. Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Kelly (LSU), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Josh Heupel (Tennessee) all made the cut for the top ten.

Kelly has a 13-6 record during his first two years at LSU and he entered this season facing a lot of high expectations. Entering Week 6 of the season, the Tigers are in dire straits as far as the college football playoffs are concerned. LSU will have to run the table and get a lot of help if they want a shot at the national title.

To do that, they are going to have to fix the defensive issues.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire