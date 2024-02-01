LSU’s Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan visit 2025 QB commit Bryce Underwood ahead of dead period

A dead period will begin with high school recruiting on Feb. 5 and runs until March 3. During that time, coaches are not permitted to contact prospects.

Before that begins, however, both LSU head coach Brian Kelly and co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan flew up to Michigan to check in on its prized commitment in the 2025 class, No. 1 overall prospect quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The Belleville, Michigan, prospect would be the highest-rated player the Tigers have ever signed if they can close things out with him, and they’ll hope this visit made an impact.

It’s significant that both Kelly and Sloan would make the trip. Sloan was Underwood’s primary recruiter as LSU’s quarterbacks coach, and his duties were recently expanded to include offensive play-calling. Kelly making the trip also shows just how much of a priority Underwood is viewed as.

New: #LSU HC Brian Kelly and OC Joe Sloan are making a big visit before the NCAA Dead Period. On Thursday, they hopped on a plane to Michigan to visit with 5-star+ QB Bryce Underwood. The LSU commit is the No. 1 overall recruit in America. More: https://t.co/mdfeNoyEoT pic.twitter.com/ESZfV8N0f3 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) February 1, 2024

With Underwood and several other elite commits, LSU’s class currently ranks as the best in the country per On3.

