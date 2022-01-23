LSU’s breakout candidates for the 2022 season

Going 11-12 over the last two seasons didn’t sit well with decision-makers in Baton Rouge. For that reason, Ed Orgeron was shown the door in favor of Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly. He has shown the ability to win wherever he goes but the title still eludes him.

Turning the LSU Tigers around isn’t going to be an easy task but Kelly understood he couldn’t rebuild this team through the recruiting class alone. He would need to dip into the transfer portal to get instant impact players for this team.

However, they still have plenty of impact players on the roster. Guys like Kayshon Boutte are known commodities. He will be the top target on the offensive side of the ball. What about the breakout guys?

LSU Tigers Wire breaks down their list of 10 breakout candidates:

Myles Brennan, Quarterback

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

We will start with one of the quarterbacks battling for the starting job in 2022, Myles Brennan. The sixth-year senior returns for one more shot at building up his NFL draft stock. Brennan put his name in the transfer portal but pulled out after a discussion with new head coach Brian Kelly.

Brennan was expected to be the next starter following the departure of Joe Burrow after the 2019 campaign. He lasted just three starts before an injury sidelined him in 2020. The following season he was sidelined before camp ever got underway giving Max Johnson the nod. With no Johnson and a lot of inexperience behind him, Brennan could be the guy. Kelly will likely want an experienced passer leading the way in his first season.

For that reason we put Brennan at the top of the breakout list.

BJ Ojulari, Edge Defender

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The top pick on the defensive side of the ball is edge defender BJ Ojulari. He led the team in sacks and quarterback pressures as a sophomore. His role became massive due to the season-ending injuries to Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony.

While Gaye returns, he is expected to be the starting defensive end opposite of Ojulari. Based on his performance this past season and how others have performed under Jamar Cain, Ojulari should be a major player for the LSU defense in 2022.

Story continues

Micah Baskerville, Linebacker

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Another senior defender returns for the LSU defense with linebacker Micah Baskerville. He will likely be the one to fill the void left by Damone Clark. He was right behind Clark in production but did not play in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State.

Baskerville finished the 2021 campaign with 83 tackles, nine TFLs, two sacks, one interception, and three passes defended. Expect him to take on the leadership void left by Clark as well. He will be needed to help the team in coverage with a relatively new group in the secondary.

John Emery Jr, Running Back

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Emery hasn’t been seen on the field in a regular-season game since 2020. Against the Florida Gators, he carried the ball just four times for seven yards, the worst game of the season. However, he should be much improved in 2022 after having an entire season off.

Expect Emery to be the feature back in the offense and a dual-threat weapon for Brian Kelly. Given how some running backs performed under Kelly, one should believe that Emery will rack up the yards on the ground and through the air. Emery is a talented back and this next season should showcase his talents.

Mike Jones Jr, Linebacker

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

In 2021, Micah Baskerville was Robin to Damone Clark’s Batman. This next season it could be Mike Jones Jr who takes on the role of Robin in the linebacker room. Jones returns for his second season in Baton Rouge after transferring from Clemson in 2021.

Jones played very minimal snaps for LSU in 2021. He appeared in 13 games with 34 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one sack, and two quarterback hurries. With Jones stepping up into a starting role, his impact should be at a much larger scale.

Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers worked his way up the depth chart as a freshman, he saw more action after the loss of Kayshon Boutte in the Kentucky game. Another freshman receiver that saw plenty of action down the stretch for the offense.

He appeared in 11 games with 28 receptions for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Nabers should have a larger impact on the team in 2022, especially with the amount of attention that Boutte will get.

Kyren Lacy, Wide Receiver

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Lacy is the newcomer but he has been consistent for ULL over the last two seasons. In 23 career games in Lafayette, Lacy racked up 50 receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the 2021 campaign, he led the Ragin Cajuns with six touchdowns. With the Tigers, Lacy has the opportunity to have an even bigger impact. The wide receiver corps are lacking talent but he brings a size mismatch to the position that Mike Denbrock can take advantage of.

Damarius McGhee, Cornerback

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

If there is a position group that needs a breakout star, it is the cornerback position. The next man up could be Damarius McGhee as CBS Sports recently wrote.

The freshman cornerback very well could be that guy to step up along with the slew of newcomers through the transfer portal with Greg Brooks Jr and Mekhi Garner. McGhee saw plenty of playing time against Kansas State, his work in the spring and fall camps will be pivotal for his success in 2022.

Noah Cain, Running Back

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No Ty Davis-Price in 2022, we look to newcomer Noah Cain of Penn State. The former Nittany Lions runner comes to the LSU Tigers through the transfer portal. He has dealt with injuries but perhaps a fresh start in Louisiana will do him good.

Last season the Tigers lacked a legit RB2 behind Ty Davis-Price. Cain can give them what they lack if the RB1 is ineffective in games next season. The former four-star running back just needs to stay healthy enough to do it.

Jay Ward, Safety

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With a new-look secondary, safety play is going to be needed. That is where Jay Ward comes in. He opted to return to LSU for one more season and Ward is the veteran guy on the backend of the defense.

Ward was a major player at safety and gives this team some flexibility in coverage. As a former cornerback, he provides the team coverage from the safety position, allowing others to play near the line of scrimmage. Ward was the leader in interceptions with two last season.

Ward could be the key cog for a secondary that underperformed last year with a lot of turnover.

1

1