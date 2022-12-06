LSU’s bowl opponent at center of coaching carousel rumors

LSU will face Purdue in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, but the man opposite Brian Kelly is at the center of silly season.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm’s name is once again getting tossed around with Louisville.

Brohm played for Louisville, and it seems his name pops up with this job every year.

It’s resulted in some big raises for Brohm at Purdue, but with the Cardinals’ job officially open as of Monday, when Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job, Louisville could be ready to make another push for the hometown legend.

You never want to assume anything this time of year, but Louisville could still be in the early stages of its search. Bowl season is always chaotic, but not having Brohm on the sideline in the Citrus Bowl could be a significant hit for the Boilermakers.

Brohm is seen as one of the game’s top offensive minds and always has some tricks up his sleeve against more talented opponents.

Were Brohm suddenly not to be calling plays, it might not be as simple promoting someone to call Brohm’s system and could even knock the spread a few points more in LSU’s favor.

