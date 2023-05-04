LSU boasts one of the nation’s best receiver units entering 2023 season

LSU returns a lot of production from a year ago, especially on offense. But perhaps no position group on the entire team enters the 2023 campaign with higher expectations than the receiving corps.

Though the unit lost two main contributors to the draft in Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins (as well as Jack Bech in the transfer portal), this group brings back leading receiver Malik Nabers as well as productive players like Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacy, who had a massive spring game.

Chris Hilton is also back from a season-ending injury last year, and the Tigers added Alabama transfer and former five-star prospect Aaron Anderson. They also signed a pair of blue-chip true freshmen.

With all these pieces and a quarterback with four years of starting experience to throw them the ball, expectations are high for the LSU passing game. On3’s Jesse Simonton ranked the unit third in the country behind only Ohio State and Texas.

One of the reasons folks are high on the Tigers in 2023 is their stacked set of playmakers at receiver. Malik Nabers led the SEC in receiving last season, and could be even better this fall with the growth of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Other headliners in LSU’s wideout room include Brian Thomas, Kyren Lacy, a spring standout, Chris Hilton and Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson. The Tigers also have a pair of Top-100 freshmen signees pushing for playing time in Jalen Brown and Shelton Sampson.

With Nabers potentially poised to become one of the best receivers in the country and Jayden Daniels’ emergence toward the end of last season, it’s understandable why many think this group could take a leap forward this season.

Alabama has a lot of questions as it has to replace a number of players including two of the top three picks in the 2023 NFL draft. If LSU’s passing game is as good as advertised, coach Brian Kelly could have this team in a position to repeat as SEC West champions.

