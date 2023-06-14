LSU boasts one of college football’s top defenses entering 2023

As the offseason hype grows around LSU, much of the discussion has had to do with the offense.

Indeed, the Tigers bring back perhaps the SEC’s top returning quarterback/receiver duo in Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers. Pair that with a young, promising offensive line and a running back room with plenty of options, and you have the makings of a great unit.

But defensively, the Tigers have a lot of potential, as well. There are players to replace, certainly, such as edge defenders BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and secondary starters Jay Ward, Mekhi Garner, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Joe Foucha.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Still, LSU returns a lot of promising players. Harold Perkins is widely expected to become one of the best players in the country, while Mekhi Wingo returns after a breakout season on the defensive line. He’ll be paired up inside with the player he replaced in Maason Smith, who many expect to have a huge season, as well, as he returns from an ACL tear.

While the secondary will feature a lot of new faces, LSU will get veterans Greg Brooks Jr. and Major Burns back,

That’s not even mentioning the transfers who will see immediate action like defensive linemen Paris Shand and Bradyn Swinson, linebacker Omar Speights and cornerback Duce Chestnut.

This group has a lot of talent, and ESPN ranked it as the No. 8 defensive unit entering 2023.

Advertisement

It always starts right up front with any defense, and getting back a healthyMaason Smithat tackle is a huge boost for an LSU unit that finished fifth in the SEC last season in scoring defense (22.5 points per game) and sixth in total defense (354.6 yards per game). Smith earned Freshman All-America honors in 2021, but tore his ACL in the opener last season against Florida State while celebrating a tackle. The 6-6, 310-pound Smith is a force in the middle of that defense, andMekhi Wingoshowed a year ago he was also capable of being a dominant interior defender. Throw in one of the best pass-rushers in the SEC, outside linebackerHarold Perkins Jr., and the Tigers will be a load for any opposing offensive line trying to block them. Perkins had 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles as a freshman last season. LSU will also benefit from having defensive coordinator Matt House and his staff back for another season. The continuity and carryover from 2022 should allow the Tigers to play even faster and more instinctively, and one of the keys will be how well several transfers fit on defense. LinebackerOmar Speightstransferred in fromOregon State, where he was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season. There are some question marks in the secondary, although veteran safetyGreg Brooks Jr. is back. A number of transfers will get chances to win cornerback jobs. Among them:JK Johnson(Ohio State),Duce Chestnut(Syracuse),Denver Harris(Texas A&M) andZy Alexander(Southeastern Louisiana).

Matt House is viewed as one of the top up-and-coming defensive minds in the game, and he’ll have a lot to work with as LSU has the makings of a potential College Football Playoff team this fall.

More Football!

Where LSU's athletics department ranked nationally in terms of revenue in 2022 SEC to announce 2024 conference football schedule in prime time on Wednesday LSU the latest to offer rising 2026 safety from Baltimore

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire